CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A woman reported missing on Wednesday has been found, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
Kristine "Kris" Star Beam, 62, was last seen at around 10 a.m. on Monday. Beam lives in West Linn.
The sheriff's office said Beam was located by searchers in the Oregon City area late Wednesday.
No further information was released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.