LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Linn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist that occurred on Friday afternoon.
At around 2:43 p.m., 911 dispatch received a complaint of a red motorcycle on Knox Butte Road that was swerving into other lanes of travel as it entered the city limits of Albany. The caller reported the motorcyclist was unable to control the motorcycle and almost struck other vehicles.
The sheriff's office said the motorcyclist was last seen traveling on Old Salem Road Northeast toward Millersburg.
Deputies responded and found the motorcycle crashed near Conser Road Northeast.
The sheriff's office says Darren Gregory, 35, was found unconscious without a pulse. Deputies attempted life-saving measures, but Gregory was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the sheriff's office, speed was not a primary cause of the crash.
The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the reason for the crash to include impairment or contributing medical condition.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Linn County Sheriff's Office at 541-967-3950.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.