MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person was critically injured in a crash that occurred near Hubbard early Tuesday morning, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
At around 3:49 a.m., deputies responded to the report of a crash in the 11000 block of Feller Road Northeast.
Deputies arrived to the scene and found a single-vehicle crash with two people injured.
The sheriff's office said the passenger was critically injured and was taken by Life Flight to a Portland area hospital. The driver was taken to a Salem area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
CRASH Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash. According to the sheriff's office, marijuana use has not been ruled out as a possible factor.
Feller Road was closed until just before 8 a.m. for the investigation.
The sheriff's office said the decision about charges will be made after the investigation is complete.
