MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff's Office has responded to a deadly helicopter crash Friday morning.
Just before 9 a.m., deputies were called to a helicopter crash in the 21000 block of Fern Ridge Road Southeast, just north of Mehama.
The sheriff's office said the helicopter, a 1960 Hiller, was located in a tree line next to a Christmas tree field.
The helicopter was reportedly spraying the Christmas tree field prior to the crash.
The sheriff's office identified the pilot as Terry Harchenko, 65, of Salem.
The investigation is ongoing. The sheriff's office said the FAA and NTSB have been contacted by investigators.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
