DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Portland man whose body was found east of Bend on Sunday appeared to have died of exposure to the elements, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office.
At around 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to a deceased man found by ATV riders about a mile north of Highway 20, near milepost 28.
Deputies arrived to the scene and began conducting a death investigation.
The sheriff's office said the deceased man was later identified as John Eric Sims, 36, of Portland.
According to the sheriff's office, an investigation determined that Sims drove to an area above the Pine Mountain U.S. Forest Service Campground and parked his 2008 Subaru Forester.
It is believed he began riding his mountain bike and at some point became separated from it. He then apparently walked for several miles until he collapsed at the location where he was found by the ATV riders.
The sheriff's office said it appeared Sims died due to exposure based upon the condition of his body. It was also determined that his body had been at the location for several days.
There was no evidence of foul play, according to the sheriff's office.
Investigators are still attempting to locate Sims' mountain bike. The sheriff's office said it is an unknown brand mountain bike that is red in color.
Anyone who locates an abandoned red mountain bike in the area should contact the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office at 541-693-6911.
