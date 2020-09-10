WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Evacuation levels remain in place for a wildfire burning near Henry Hagg Lake, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
The Powerline Fire was first reported at around 6:11 a.m. Tuesday in the area between Cherry Grove and Hagg Lake.
Hagg Lake was closed to the public and evacuations were issued for nearby homes.
The sheriff's office said all evacuation levels and locations remain unchanged as of Thursday morning:
- Level 3 "GO NOW" orders for SW Dundee Road, SW Patton Valley Road, SW Lee Road to Cherry Grove, SW Cascara Road and Cherry Grove Community.
- Level 2 "BE SET" for SW South Road between SW Mount Richman Road and the community of Cherry Grove.
- Level 1 "BE READY" for areas south of Cherry Grove, not already in Level 2 or 3.
Evacuees can go to the Mountain Side High School, located at 12500 Southwest 175th Avenue in Beaverton, which is set up by Red Cross. This is a shared shelter with the Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire.
The Washington County Fairgrounds is being used to house livestock.
The sheriff's office said the fire is estimated to be 175 acres as of Thursday morning.
No structures have been lost, but the sheriff's office said that homes on Dundee Road and Herring Road are still under direct threat.
Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said the fire was at 50 percent containment.
On Thursday, crews will continue to enforce fire perimeter lines with work from bulldozers and hand crews. Helicopters will also be assisting fire crews.
Gaston Rural Fire District believes the cause of the fire was a downed power line.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
