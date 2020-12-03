ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - Deputies continuing to search for a man accused of exposing himself to a teenage boy on Wednesday have released surveillance video.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened while a 13-year-old boy was skateboarding at an apartment complex near Southwest 214th Avenue and Southwest Alexander Street at around 10:30 a.m.
Surveillance video provided to the sheriff's office shows the suspect drive into the parking lot of the complex before the incident occurred.
The suspect is described as a man around the age of 30 with a darker complexion, light facial hair, and straight black hair. He was wearing a black fedora-style hat, black jacket, black pants, and had a black bandana around his neck.
The suspect vehicle is a white, 4-door sedan with no license plates, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111. Please reference case number 50-20-6872.
