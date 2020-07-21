SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A neighbor dispute led to an hours-long standoff at an east Salem home early Tuesday morning, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
Shortly before midnight, deputies responded to a disturbance at a home in the 4800 block of Wagon Trail Court Southeast.
The sheriff's office said the incident happened after the suspect, identified as Nicholas McCain, 29, became intoxicated and left his children home alone. McCain's friends, who live in a nearby home, were concerned about the safety of the children and took them to their home.
According to the sheriff's office, McCain went into the neighbor's home while armed with a handgun in an attempt to get the children back. McCain reportedly struck one of the neighbors in the head with the handgun.
When deputies arrived to the scene, McCain was standing in the garage of his home while armed with a rifle.
The SWAT team and negotiators responded to help resolve the incident.
After several hours of attempting to get McCain to surrender peacefully, the sheriff's office said SWAT team members deployed tear gas into the home.
McCain then peacefully surrendered and was taken into custody. He was booked into the Marion County Jail for second-degree assault, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, and first-degree burglary.
