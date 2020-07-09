YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Stolen property and drugs were located at a home in Hillsboro after deputies served a search warrant on Tuesday.
The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said the Crime Response Team investigators developed information about potential suspects from a burglary that occurred at the West Valley Fire Department facility in Willamina on June 25.
Investigators served a search warrant at a home in northeast Hillsboro at around 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The sheriff's office said investigators located and recovered nearly all the property stolen from the fire department, which included medical supplies, radios and protective equipment.
Investigators also located a commercial drug amount of methamphetamine, illicit prescription pills and evidence of delivery of a controlled substance, according to the sheriff's office.
Property stolen from the Spirit Mountain Casino was also located. The burglary and theft of power tools occurred at the casino in late June.
The sheriff's office said investigators identified the suspects from the casino incident as Tanner Mitchell and Koa Howe.
Mitchell is currently incarcerated at the Washington County Jail on charges stemming from a home invasion robbery in Hillsboro, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office said evidence will be presented to the Yamhill County District Attorney's Office and arrests are expected.
No further information has been released at this time.
