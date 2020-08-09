DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 5-year-old girl.
Charity Smith was reported missing from a home in the 400 block of Stouts Creek Road in Days Creek. The sheriff's office said she has been missing for about three hours as of 3 p.m. Sunday.
Search and rescue crews and fire personnel are assisting the sheriff's office.
Smith is described as 3 feet tall, weighing 40 pounds, and has bright purple hair. She was last known to be wearing pink shorts with white flowers.
Anyone who sees Smith is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
