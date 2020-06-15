MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Traffic along Interstate 84 was blocked for several hours Monday morning after a semi-truck rolled over.
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-84 at Fairview Parkway at around 5:30 a.m.
When deputies arrived to the scene, they found a semi-truck carrying frozen vegetables tipped over on the median and a Toyota 4Runner facing the wrong way.
The sheriff's office said an investigation revealed that the SUV was attempting to enter I-84 westbound when it fishtailed, lost control and spun out. The semi-truck attempted to avoid the SUV and rolled.
The semi-truck driver was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, but only minor injuries were reported.
The sheriff's office said wet roads may have played a factor.
Two lanes of I-84 in each direction were closed following the crash. There no ETA on when the remainder of the freeway will reopen.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
