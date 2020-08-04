CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested Monday evening after he fled a traffic stop in Milwaukie and later crashed his vehicle in West Linn.
The sheriff's office said the Milwaukie Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle that was traveling over 80 miles per hour on McLoughlin Boulevard.
The driver did not stop and accelerated in an attempt to get away. According to the sheriff's office, the driver reportedly reached speeds over 100 miles per hour.
Officers and deputies did not pursue the vehicle. The sheriff's office said it was seen passing through Oak Grove, Gladstone and Oregon City before traveling onto Interstate 205 south through West Linn.
The sheriff's office said the driver then crashed off the road after the 10th Street exit in West Linn.
Deputies responded to the scene, along with officers from the West Linn Police Department and Gladstone Police Department. The sheriff's office said passing motorists reported the suspect had run across the freeway to the northbound side following the crash.
The suspect, who has not been identified, was located a short time later and taken into custody. The sheriff's office said he was booked on charges of reckless driving and attempt to elude.
