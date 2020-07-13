WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A suspect is sought following a stolen vehicle pursuit Monday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said a Dodge Challenger was stolen from Forest Grove and the suspect driver went through three fences while trying to elude deputies.
Three people have been taken into custody. The sheriff's office said the suspect driver is still on the run in the area of Northwest Shearer Hill Road, south of Highway 6.
The suspect may be a Pacific Islander male in his late teens, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.
