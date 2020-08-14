LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 28-year-old man died early Saturday morning following a pursuit and crash near Corvallis, according to the Linn County Sheriff's Office.
On Aug. 8, just after 12 a.m., deputies received a report of a possible DUII driver parked off Highway 34. The 911 caller reported that he talked with the driver who appeared intoxicated and then the driver left the area.
Deputies responded and located the suspect vehicle driving south on Peoria Road. The sheriff's office said a deputy initiated a traffic stop, but the suspect driver did not stop and sped away.
The deputy pursued the suspect vehicle for a short distance before the driver lost control and crashed into a field.
The sheriff's office said the driver, identified as Michael Peacock, of Lebanon, was ejected from the vehicle.
Peacock sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis, where he was later pronounced dead.
No further details have been released.
The sheriff's office said Oregon State Police will lead the ongoing crash investigation.
