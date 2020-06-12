WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man is in critical condition after harming himself following a pursuit involving deputies on Thursday, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Prior to 9 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a suspected drunk driver near Southwest 184th Avenue and Southwest Blanton Street.
The sheriff's office said a deputy saw the driver swerving through streets and nearly hitting a few parked cars.
The deputy initiated a traffic stop the suspect vehicle and the driver pulled over, but then took off and a pursuit began.
According to the sheriff's office, the driver was seen speeding down Southwest Farmington Road and failing to slow down or stop for stop signs and red lights during the pursuit.
At one point, the driver crashed into a ditch while attempting to turn onto Southwest Rosa Road. The sheriff's office said the driver backed up and continued driving.
The pursuit was terminated for safety reasons, but a short time later, deputies saw the suspect vehicle crashed into a parked car near Southwest Rosa Road and Southwest 195th Avenue.
The sheriff's office said deputies saw the driver holding a knife.
The driver ignored commands to drop the knife and proceeded to stab himself in the stomach and chest, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies were able to get the man out of the car and provide medical care.
The man, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is currently in critical condition, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office said deputies located a large amount of cash, marijuana and needles during a search of the man's vehicle.
The man will be charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, attempt to elude, reckless driving, reckless endangering, and failure to perform the duties of a driver, according to the sheriff's office.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
