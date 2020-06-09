TILLAMOOK, OR (KPTV) - Two people were arrested on several charges after the Tillamook Narcotics Team (TNT) served a search warrant on Sunday.
The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office said the search warrant was served at a home in the 1400 block of 9th Street in relation to the investigation of a burglary at a local business and a local home in which multiple firearms were stolen.
While serving the warrant, the narcotics team arrested Robert Jon Gilliam, 50.
Gilliam was booked into the Tillamook County Jail on multiple counts of first-degree theft, multiple counts of felon in possession of a firearm, first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and heroin, frequenting a place where drugs are used, kept or sold, and for an outstanding arrest warrant for second-degree theft.
The sheriff's office said Gilliam's live-in girlfriend, Tannith McNeel, 40, was also arrested. McNeel was booked into the Tillamook County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of heroin and methamphetamine, and frequenting a place where drugs are used, kept, or sold.
The investigation is ongoing.
The sheriff's office said no further information is being released at this time.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Hey, if I go to a pharmacy, could I be charged with frequenting a place where drugs are kept, used, stored, and sold?
