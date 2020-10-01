CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A woman was arrested Thursday morning after leading Clackamas County deputies on a short pursuit.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said a deputy attempted to stop a motorhome for traffic violations at around 10 a.m., but the female driver did not stop and led the deputy on a pursuit.
The sheriff's office said spike strips were used to slow the motorhome down and it stopped on southbound Interstate 205 at Highway 213.
Deputies used their patrol vehicles to blocked the vehicle after it stopped.
The sheriff's office said it took deputies about 15 minutes to convince the suspect to exit the vehicle. Once she did exit, she was taken into custody without incident.
The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, will be booked for attempt to elude.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Escaping under the cover of daylight in the largest vehicle in the county. Brilliant.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.