SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A 27-year-old woman is accused of hitting a pedestrian and leaving the scene in Carson on Sunday evening, according to the Skamania County Sheriff's Office.
At around 8:12 p.m., deputies were called out to a hit-and-run crash in the 1400 block of Wind River Road.
An investigation revealed that the victim, a 57-year-old woman, was walking on the shoulder of Wind River Road with a 12-year-old family friend when she was hit by a silver or dark-colored sedan.
The suspect vehicle did not stop and continued northbound, witnesses told the sheriff's office.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries to her head, arm and torso. The 12-year-old was not injured.
The sheriff's office said the suspect vehicle and driver were identified during the investigation.
The alleged driver, identified as Ellis M. Scrivens, 27, was taken into custody on Monday and booked into the Skamania County Jail on a charge of felony hit-and-run, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office said Scrivens vehicle, a 1986 Honda Accord, was located at her home and impounded.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident should contact the sheriff's office at 509-427-9490.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
