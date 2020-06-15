MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man was arrested Sunday afternoon for several charges including driving under the influence of intoxicants after a crash near Gresham, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.
At around 3:49 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on Southeast Division Street, just west of Southeast Troutdale Road.
Deputies arrived to the scene and found a woman in the passenger seat of a 1996 Honda Accord suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries.
The sheriff's office said firefighters had to remove the roof of the Honda to get the woman out. She was then taken to an area hospital for treatment.
According to the sheriff's office, an investigation revealed the Honda was traveling eastbound on SE Division when it left the roadway and collided with a tree.
The driver, identified as Emilio Perez Aguilon, showed signs of impairment and was taken to the hospital for evaluation, according to the sheriff's office.
After being released from the hospital, Aguilon was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree assault, DUII, reckless driving, and reckless endangering.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released at this time.
