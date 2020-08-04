MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 19-year-old man who is accused of assaulting his girlfriend was arrested following an hours-long standoff near Woodburn, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
At around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, deputies were called out to a domestic disturbance in the 8100 block of Highway 219 Northeast.
When deputies arrived to the scene, they spoke with a 20-year-old woman who said she had been assaulted by her boyfriend, identified as Raul Scotte Martinez, of Woodburn. The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The sheriff's office said Martinez had already left the scene before deputies arrived.
Shortly before 11:30 p.m., deputies returned to the home after learning that Martinez had returned. According to the sheriff's office, Martinez was inside the home with a gun and was threatening to kill himself.
People inside the home were able to evacuate safely.
After attempts to get Martinez to come out of the home were unsuccessful, the sheriff's office said negotiators and SWAT were called to the scene.
Following several hours of attempting to get Martinez to speak with negotiators and to surrender were unsuccessful, gas munitions were deployed inside the home just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office.
Martinez then came out of the home a few minutes later and was safely taken into custody.
The sheriff's office said Martinez was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of strangulation, fourth-degree assault, coercion, second-degree theft, and third-degree robbery.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.