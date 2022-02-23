SHERWOOD, Ore. (KPTV) – The community of Sherwood is grieving the loss of two young girls who were hit and killed by a driver the evening of Feb. 20.
The community gathered together for a candlelight vigil to honor and remember the two girls.
“They had a lot left to do with their lives and they didn’t get very far but we know they were going to get to good places,” Ava Beadnell, a friend of one of the victims, said.
The accident happened at Southwest Edy Road and Southwest Trailblazer Place. When officers arrived they tried to save the girls but both died at the scene.
Their names are not being released by police at this time but FOX 12 has confirmed that both girls lived in Sherwood and went to school in the Sherwood School District. Georgina Burgess said she knew the 11-year-old girl for years.
“She was always very chatty and always had a smile plastered to her face and was just kind of run around talking to everyone and just be very happy and was really, really cheerful,” Burgess said.
Clara Mellinger and Ava Beadnell went to school with the 16-year-old.
“I would sit next to her and just the biggest thing about her was her laugh was so contagious. She was a very energetic happy person and yeah she didn’t deserve it and it’s just hard to lose her,” Mellinger said.
Their classmates said they hope people remember the two girls for who they were and how much joy they spread.
“How contagious their happiness was and their laughter and how they made everyone around them feel so, just complete,” Burgess said.
Both families have set up donation pages to help pay for funeral costs.