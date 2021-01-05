SHERWOOD, OR (KPTV) - A Sherwood High School teacher was arrested in Portland and is facing charges including using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct and encouraging child sexual abuse, according to police.
The Portland Police Bureau reported that 60-year-old Brian David Trostel was arrested Monday after turning himself in, following a 29-count grand jury indictment.
Police released few details about the case, but Trostel also faces charges of invasion of personal privacy.
The Sherwood School District released a statement Tuesday saying Trostel was hired as a teacher at Sherwood High School in August 1995 and was placed on administrative leave Dec. 18, 2020, when administrators learned of PPB’s investigation.
The district statement says, “At this time we have no reason to believe students within our district have involvement in any current investigation related to Mr. Trostel.”
“As always, our district complies with all law enforcement investigations, and does not comment on allegations in pending investigations,” according to the district.
Investigators believe they have already identified any victim related to these charges, and do not believe there are additional victims.
Police said the crimes are alleged to have been committed in the city of Portland.
