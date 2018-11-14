SHERWOOD, OR (KPTV) - A 54-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on several counts of animal neglect following an investigation, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said the investigation began on Oct. 19 after deputies received information about possible animal neglect happening on a property in the 19000 block of Southwest Pacific Highway.
Deputies learned two pit bull puppies had been surrendered from the property to an animal rescue organization in late September.
According to the sheriff's office, the woman who picked up the puppies said they had been kept in deplorable conditions. An evaluation by a veterinarian found that the dogs were malnourished and had an abnormal gait.
On Tuesday, deputies executed a search warrant on the property and located four dogs confined to sheds and/or wire crates. Deputies also found that the dogs did not have access to water and little food was found on the property.
According to the sheriff's office, some of the dogs were lying in their own waste.
All four dogs were taken to local animals hospitals for evaluation.
Deputies also found and seized paraphernalia commonly associated with dog fighting.
Russell Fernandez was arrested on two counts of first-degree animal neglect, four counts of second-degree animal neglect, and possession of dog fighting paraphernalia.
The sheriff's office said two donkeys and two goats were also removed from the property and are being evaluated by a veterinarian. Additional criminal charges related to their care are possible, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information about the neglect or Fernandez is asked to contact deputies at 503-629-0111.
