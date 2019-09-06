SHERWOOD, OR (KPTV) - The first week of school can be nerve-wracking for some kids who worry if they'll be accepted, so a local mother came up with an way to make sure all of the kids in her community would feel comfortable at school.
Alex Brown says she was inspired after seeing an online story of a 6-year-old boy designing and creating an "I'll Be Your Friend" t-shirt to wear on his first day of school to ease anxiety and fight bullying.
Brown, who is a real estate agent, convinced her team to help and together they made 2,600 t-shirts to give to each student at all four elementary schools in Sherwood.
Brown's 8-year-old daughter, London, was one of the first to wear them at school, and her principal loved the idea.
"We're always looking for ways to have kids start talking about being kind and making friends, and how we can create opportunities for kids to reach out to each other," said Jon Wollmuth, principal at Middleton Elementary.
Wollmuth says the t-shirts are a big hit. Now parents and staff want them as well.
Once more can be made and handed out, Wollmuth told FOX 12 they'll have an "I Will Be Your Friend" day at the school next week.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.