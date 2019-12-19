SHERWOOD, OR (KPTV) - A local masseur has been charged with sex abuse, and Sherwood police are now asking for the public's help identifying additional victims.
The Sherwood Police Department said a client of Massage Envy contacted them regarding unwanted sexual contact during a private massage with a licensed masseur.
An investigation determined that Gregory Rice, 49, unlawfully touched the woman while giving her a massage, according to police.
Police told FOX 12 that Rice was cited and released on one count of sex abuse.
Rice worked at Massage Envy in Sherwood from March 21, 2017 to November 27, 2019.
Police are seeking help locating any additional victims.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kelley Bertrand at 503-925-7136 or non-emergency 503-629-0111.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
