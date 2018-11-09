SHERWOOD, OR (KPTV) - Officers are offering a $1,000 reward for information that could help them identify a suspected vandal.
According to Sherwood Police Department, someone broke into the secured parking lot at the City of Sherwood Public Works Facility in the 15500 block of Southwest Willamette Street.
The person vandalized several vehicles and pieces of equipment, police said.
According to the police department, the acts of vandalism occurred between Nov. 2, Nov. 5 and Nov. 9.
Officers say the damage is estimated to be several thousand dollars and continues to climb.
Anyone with information that could lead officers to a suspect is asked to call the department’s non-emergency number at 503-629-0111.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
