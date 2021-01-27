PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Zoo announced exciting news on Wednesday: Nora the polar bear will return in March.
Nora first arrived at the Oregon Zoo in Sept. 2016 and made a huge impression on zoo visitors and staff.
About a year later, Nora was moved to Salt Lake City's Hogle Zoo.
The Oregon Zoo is set to open the new Polar Passage habitat in spring, just in time to welcome back Nora.
“We’re so excited to welcome Nora back,” said Amy Cutting, who oversees the zoo’s marine life area. “She’s kind of like the kid who goes off to college and comes home all grown up. We can’t wait to get reacquainted and introduce her to the new Polar Passage habitat.”
While at Hogle Zoo, Nora was introduced to Hope, another female bear who is the same age as her.
“At Hogle, Nora learned more about how to interact with another bear,” Cutting said. “This was so important for her development.”
Veterinarians at the Oregon Zoo and Hogle Zoo have been in close contact to discuss some of Nora's special needs. Officials say the 500-pound bear had metabolic bone disease as a cub, and she injured her leg in 2019, requiring surgery.
Nora has healed well, but has permanent skeletal structural issues that give her an unusual gait and will require special management throughout her lifetime, according to the officials.
While Nora will be moving back to the Oregon Zoo, her companion at the Hogle Zoo, Hope, will be moving to a different zoo on the recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan for polar bears — a cooperative program that helps maintain a genetically diverse, self-sustaining population to guarantee the long-term future of these animals.
Officials say another female polar bear will join Nora at Polar Passage this fall.
To learn more about Nora's story click here.
The Polar Passage is one of eight major projects made possible by the community-supported zoo bond measure passed in 2008. The zoo says the final three — improved habitats for primates, rhinos and polar bears — are near completion and set to open this year.
