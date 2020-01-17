TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) - A popular restaurant in Troutdale was destroyed after it caught fire Friday morning.
Corbett Fire Chief Dave Flood confirmed to FOX 12 that crews were called out to a fire at Shirley's Tippy Canoe, located at 28242 Historic Columbia River Highway, just after 5 a.m.
Multnomah County deputies were patrolling the area and saw heavy smoke coming from a second-story window.
Deputies responded to local restaurant Shirley’s Tippy Canoe this morning to assist @Corbett_Fire in firefighting efforts. Deputies saw heavy smoke from a second story window, and quickly cleared most of the property. Hwy. 30 is closed between Woodard & Stark St. pic.twitter.com/Q1pheHkivN— Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) January 17, 2020
Neighbors also saw smoke and then heard the fire trucks rushing to put the blaze out.
"No explosions. It was already going by the time we got here," Bob Espenel, who lives nearby, told FOX 12.
Crews arrived to the scene and found flames coming from the second-story. An offensive attack began, but Chief Flood said crews had to back out and attack from the outside because of the flames.
No injuries were reported, and no one was inside at the time of the fire.
The building is considered a total loss.
FOX 12 learned that the building has been at its location since 1932 and went through various manifestations of bar and restaurant.
Shirley Welton has owned it for the last 14 years, and faced financial hardships after the Eagle Creek Fire kept business away for months.
"When Shirley fixed it up, it was a really nice restaurant," said Carol Rawley, who lives nearby.
The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time. Chief Flood said an investigator likely won't be able to get inside to look for a cause until Saturday.
The Historic Columbia River Highway was closed between the Troutdale Bridge and the Stark St. Bridge. The roadway reopened prior to 11:30 a.m.
Drivers were asked to use a different route and avoid the area.
Gresham Firefighters and Clackamas Fire District #1 assisted Corbett Fire at the scene.
It will be very interesting to see the cause of the fire. Seems like they have been having allot of money problems for years.
I was just thinking about a bowl of chili a few days ago, [censored]
Odd that two of Shirley’s restaurants in Lincoln County also burned.
