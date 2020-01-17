TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) - A popular restaurant in Troutdale was completely destroyed after it caught fire Friday morning.
Corbett Fire Chief Dave Flood confirmed to FOX 12 that crews were called out to a fire at Shirley's Tippy Canoe, located at 28242 Historic Columbia River Highway, just after 5 a.m.
Multnomah County deputies were patrolling the area and saw heavy smoke coming from a second-story window.
Deputies responded to local restaurant Shirley’s Tippy Canoe this morning to assist @Corbett_Fire in firefighting efforts. Deputies saw heavy smoke from a second story window, and quickly cleared most of the property. Hwy. 30 is closed between Woodard & Stark St. pic.twitter.com/Q1pheHkivN— Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) January 17, 2020
Crews arrived to the scene and found flames coming from the second-story. An offensive attack began, but Chief Flood said crews had to back out and attack from the outside because of the flames.
No injuries were reported, and no one was inside at the time of the fire.
The building is considered a total loss.
The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time. Chief Flood said investigators will likely begin their investigation on Saturday.
The Historic Columbia River Highway is closed between the Troutdale Bridge and the Stark St. Bridge. Chief Flood said the closure will stay in place until at least 12 p.m.
Drivers were asked to use a different route and avoid the area.
Gresham Firefighters and Clackamas Fire District #1 assisted Corbett Fire at the scene.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
I was just thinking about a bowl of chili a few days ago, [censored]
Odd that two of Shirley’s restaurants in Lincoln County also burned.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.