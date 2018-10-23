OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - Two shoeless burglary suspects were caught on camera stealing jars of edible gummy candies from an Oregon City dispensary.
Police said the burglary happened at Gnome Grown, located at 2005 Beavercreek Road, at around 2 a.m. on Oct. 17.
Surveillance video captured the suspects stealing two jars of edible gummy candies before fleeing the store.
According to police, the gummy candies were only tasters and do not contain any marijuana.
Police believe the suspects are in their teens or early 20s. Police said they were unable to determine if the suspects are male or female.
One suspect is wearing a gray Nike hooded sweatshirt with a white zipper and white draw strings, black sweatpants, and black socks. The second suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white draw strings, dark gray jogger style sweatpants, and white socks.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has more information about the burglary, they are asked to call the Oregon City Police Department tip line at 503-496-1616. Please reference case number 18-028345.
