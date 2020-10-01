PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two people were hurt on Thursday night after a shooting blocked traffic in north Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
The shooting occurred in the 4700 block of Northeast 111th Avenue. Police responded to the scene at approximately 7:46 p.m., arriving to find two people with gunshot injuries. The extent of the victims' injuries was not immedietly clear.
Northeast 111th Avenue was temporarily closed from Northeast Sandy Boulevard to Northeast Wygant Street. Detectives continue to investigate and ask anyone with additional information to contact their non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
