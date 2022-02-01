PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police are responding to a shooting in the 4500 block of Southeast 122nd and Holgate.

The shooting happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning when dispatchers first received reports of the gun activity. Officers arrived on scene and found a woman in the Plaid Pantry parking lot who had been shot in the leg. Officers described the woman as being "alert and breathing" before she was taken to the hospital.

Following the shooting, the suspect left the scene and is not in custody, Portland police told FOX 12 Tuesday.

The investigation has caused a closure between Southeast Holgate and Southeast Boise St. while officers gather evidence.

Drivers in the area are recommended to take 112th Avenue to avoid the police activity.

Since Jan. 1, the Portland Police Bureau said their officers have responded to nearly 100 "shots fired" calls. Out of those shootings, nine people have been killed, two of them just this weekend including a shooting on Northwest 2nd Avenue and Northwest Couch Street leaving a 26-year-old dead.

The shooting on 122nd and Holgate is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.