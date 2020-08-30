PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man’s shooting death during chaotic, dueling protests in Portland is setting off a wave of reaction from top city, country, state and national leaders.
Mayor Ted Wheeler was joined by Police Chief Chuck Lovell and Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt at a press conference Sunday afternoon. All three expressed condolences to the victim’s family and talked about the need for peaceful protest and the end of violence.
Governor Kate Brown announced a six-point “Unified Law Enforcement Plan to protect free speech, bring violence to an end in downtown Portland.”
Most of the plan involves bringing in more police resources to help Portland Police.
Brown said Oregon State Police troopers would again aid Portland Police. She also called on Gresham Police and Washington and Clackamas County Sheriff’s Offices to also provide support.
Brown also said that Multnomah County prosecutors would charge people who commit “serious criminal offences” at protests and riots.
As for jailing suspects, Brown said the sheriff’s office would make sure there’s adequate space to hold people facing charges.
Brown said the U.S. Attorney and FBI would lend investigative resources to help build cases against suspects.
Sunday night, Portland Police had not identified the victim or made an arrest in the case.
Investigators have not released any details about the suspect or said what led up to the shooting or if it was connected to the rallies.
The founder of Patriot Prayer, a local right-wing group, said the victim was a member of the organization and a friend. Leader Joey Gibson declined to comment further.
At the press conference, Wheeler was visibly frustrated by the deadly shooting after months of protests.
“Let’s end the violence,” Wheeler said. “Is that something we can all agree on? We are done with the violence.”
Wheeler also dedicated much of his remarks to President Trump, who the mayor has been sparring with over Twitter and online as Portland has garnered national attention during protests and rioting.
“President Trump, you bring no peace, you bring no respect to our democracy,” Wheeler said. “You, Mr. President need to do your job as the leader of this nation. And I, Mr. President will do my job as the mayor of this city.”
President Trump on Twitter called Wheeler, in part, “the wacky radical left, do nothing Democrat mayor of Portland, who has watched great death and destruction of his city during his tenure, thinks this lawless situation should go on forever.”
Brown, in her statement, also made specific mention of Patriot Prayer, saying:
“The right-wing group Patriot Prayer and self-proclaimed militia members drove into downtown Portland last night, armed and looking for a fight. Every Oregonian has the right to freely express their views without fear of deadly violence. I will not allow Patriot Prayer and armed white supremacists to bring more bloodshed to our streets.”
Meanwhile, Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell begged people to refrain from jumping to conclusions or speculating on the circumstances leading up to the man’s death.
“A human being lost their life last night and it’s critical that everyone refrain from conjecture and allow us to gather the evidence and statements needed to hold the person who did this responsible for this heinous act,” Lovel said.
If you have information you would like to share with our reporters, you can send your information to kptvnews@kptv.com.
