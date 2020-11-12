PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Investigators are again highlighting a reward to help solve the shooting death of a 19-year-old in north Portland five years ago.
Officers responded to North Bruce Avenue and Hudson Street at 2:04 a.m. Nov. 12, 2015, and found a man down on the road, bleeding and unconscious.
Dalton Marshall, of Vancouver, was shot and killed, according to police. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his death a homicide.
The case has remained unsolved since 2015, with Crime Stoppers of Oregon offering a reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.
Few details have been released about the investigation over the years. Detectives have said that Marshall may have been “socializing” along North Interstate Avenue in Portland in the hours before he was killed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact http://crimestoppersoforegon.com, and tipsters can remain anonymous.
