PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood on Friday.
Officers responded to the 13900 block of Southeast Main Street at 12:34 a.m. When they arrived, they found evidence of gunfire and a person who had been shot.
The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.
The intersection of Southeast Main Street and Southeast 139th Avenue was closed and has since reopened.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
