PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One person suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot in Portland’s Montavilla neighborhood early Saturday morning.
Portland police responded to Harrison Park located in the 8400 block of Southeast Harrison Street just before 3:00 a.m. on a shooting report. When officers arrived, they found evidence of gunfire. After speaking with witnesses, they learned that someone had been shot but had left the scene.
Police said a short time later, a person with a gunshot wound walked into a nearby hospital. The victim said they had been shot while they were near Harrison Park. The victim remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information regarding this incident they are asked to notify Crime Stoppers of Oregon.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information reported to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime, and tipsters can remain anonymous.
Anyone wishing to submit a secure and anonymous tip regarding any unsolved felony crime should visit www.crimestoppersoforegon.com.
