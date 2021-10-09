Shooting in north Portland leaves one man dead

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland police say one man was found dead after reports of a shooting in the Portsmouth neighborhood in north Portland.

On Friday at 11:14 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting near North Fessenden Street and North Newman Avenue. When officers got to the scene they found an adult man deceased.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0696 or Detective Michael Greenlee at Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0871.

During the investigation, North Newman Avenue was closed between North Fessenden Street and North Newark Street, North Fiske Avenue was closed between North Fessenden Street and North Newark Street.

No other information is available at this time.