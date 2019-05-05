Shooting in parking lot of Gresham restaurant leaves 1 dead, another injured

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – An argument outside a Gresham restaurant ended in a shooting that left one person dead and another person hurt.
The shooting happened just after 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a Shari’s on Northeast 181st Avenue near Halsey Street.
Police say a man and woman were arguing in a car when the man pulled a gun and shot himself. He died at the scene.
The woman was hurt, possibly by shrapnel, and was taken to a hospital. She is expected to be OK.
If you or anyone you know is going through a mental health crisis, there are resources available.
The number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. Listeners are available all day, every day.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
