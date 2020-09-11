PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police closed a major intersection in Portland after a shooting on Friday night.
Officers responded to the shooting near East Burnside Street and 122nd Avenue around 9:30 p.m., arriving to find evidence of gunfire.
Police did not find any victims or suspects at the scene.
East Burnside Street was temporarily closed in both directions between Southeast 119th Avenue and Southeast 124th Avenue. 122nd Avenue was temporarily closed both directions between Northeast Davis Street and Southeast Ash Street.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Brad Clifton at 503-823-0696 brad.clifton@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jennifer Hertzler at 503-823-1040 jennifer.hertzler@portlandoregon.gov.
