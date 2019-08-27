PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A shooting investigation blocked traffic in Portland’s Montavilla neighborhood Tuesday evening.
Officers responded just after 4:30 p.m. found evidence of gunfire near Northeast Glisan Street and Northeast 78th Avenue.
According to police, preliminary information indicates the shooting happened after an altercation. Officers believe the suspect or suspects left the area before police could arrive on scene.
Police Tuesday evening said Northeast 78th Avenue would be closed for at least two hours.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team is assisting with the investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the bureau’s non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
