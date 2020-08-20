PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A shooting investigation Thursday shut down roads in northeast Portland.
Officers responded to the 4300 block of Northeast 90th Avenue at 4:04 p.m. Police said evidence of gunfire was found at the scene and one person had been shot.
An update on that person’s condition was not provided Thursday evening.
Officers secured the crime scene and shut down roads in the area, on Northeast Skidmore Street from Northeast 82nd Avenue to 92nd Avenue.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
