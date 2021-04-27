Shooting investigation in north Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday afternoon in north Portland.
Officers say the shooting happened near North Lombard Street and Chicago Boulevard. One vehicle was hit by gunfire.
PPB investigating shooting near North Lombard St. and Chicago Blvd. Vehicle struck by gunfire. No known injuries. 27 casings recovered. If anyone has information about this case, call (504) 823-3333 and reference case #21-113100. pic.twitter.com/jW9Z9nogCJ— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) April 28, 2021
There are no known injuries. Police say 27 casings were recovered. If anyone has information about this case, call (504) 823-3333 and reference case number 21-113100.
