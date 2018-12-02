PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - East precinct officers responded to the report of a shooting in the area of Southeast 135th Avenue and Division Street.
Officers and medics arrived in the area and located an adult male victim suffering from a leg injury from the shooting.
The victim was transported by ambulance to a Portland hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.
Witnesses told police that the suspect left the area in a small dark-colored car, last seen northbound on Southeast 136th Avenue.
Police say it does not appear that there is any immediate danger to the community.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Police Non-Emergency Line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
