Shooting leads to crash in SE Portland, one person injured

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are investigating a shooting in Southeast Portland that lead to a crash early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the 600 block of Southeast 162nd Avenue just after 1:00 a.m. on reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found evidence of gunfire and a person who had been shot inside a crashed car.
Officers learned two suspects got into an altercation, which escalated into exchanging gunfire. After the shooting, the suspects got into separate cars to leave the scene. One of the suspects then crashed into a nearby car.
"This crash was most likely due to the subject's injuries sustained during the shooting," Police said in the released. The crash victim was taken to the hospital, and their medical condition is unknown.
Police said the other person left the scene before officers could arrive.
Police closed Southeast 162nd Avenue from Southeast Stark Street to Southeast Taylor Street during the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
