PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One person is in the hospital after a shooting in North Portland. Police say they got a shots fired call at 1:35 p.m. on Thursday in the 3800 block of North Alaska Street.
When officers arrived they found evidence of gunfire, but no victim was located. Officers later learned that someone who was hurt may have left the scene before officers arrived.
At about 2:58 p.m., officers were notified that someone with a gunshot wound was being treated at a hospital for a serious gunshot wound. It is believed to be related to the shooting call.
No arrests have been made in the case.
Portland Police is asking for more information about what took place and who is responsible for the shooting. If anyone has information that can help, e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0400.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.
