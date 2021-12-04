PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Three people were injured in a shooting outside of a bar in east Portland on Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after 11 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to The Wurst bar on East Burnside Street. They found two people with injuries and provided trauma first aid until paramedics arrived. The two people were taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. A third victim was taken to the hospital in a private car. That victim was treated and released.

A post on Instagram by Bossanova Ballroom, a neighbor of The Wurst, said a Red Carpet Pajama Dance Party was happening at the time of the shooting. The business said it stopped its event, brought house lights up and some of the door security staff assisted some of the injured. It said no staff or patrons of Bossanova Ballroom were injured and it is cooperating with the police investigation.

Police said they did not find any suspects or make any arrests. Two bars, both of which were crowded at the time of the shooting, were hit by bullets.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team responded to assist with the investigation. Numerous officers responded to help secure the crime scene, interview victims and witnesses and locate and collect evidence. The investigation exhausted all Central Precinct resources and officers were brought in from north and east precincts to help with other life safety emergency calls for service.

Anyone with more information is asked to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attn: ECST and reference case number 21-338342. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Crime Stoppers.