PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A shooting has shut down roads in downtown Portland.
The Portland Police Bureau responded to reports of a shooting at 2:39 p.m. Thursday in the Ankeny Street alley near the 200 block of Southwest Broadway.
Two people were found at the scene with gunshot wounds. They were given emergency medical aid and then taken to the hospital.
Their conditions were not immediately known.
Officers said they were working to identify everyone involved in this case, including potential suspects.
Police received multiple reports of gunfire and various descriptions of people running from the scene.
Southwest Ankeny Street was closed from Southwest Broadway to Park Avenue. West Burnside was also shut down from Broadway to 9th Avenue.
Anyone with non-emergency information about this shooting is asked to call police dispatchers at 503-823-3333.
