PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man is recovering at home after he says his roommate’s gun discharged and the bullet struck him in the neck, causing multiple injuries.
Angle Carter, of Southeast Yamhill Street, says he was shot Tuesday afternoon in his apartment doorway while returning inside from smoking a cigarette.
“I saw the flash, I saw the actual gun powder spray backwards towards the gun and it just was all so slow and scary honestly,” Carter said just hours after being released from the hospital Thursday.
The bullet, Carter said, came from a gun in the hands of his roommate. It was being cleaned when it discharged, Carter said.
“The slide slid out of his hand, and the pin hit the bullet just right, and it went in me and out the back,” Carter said.
Carter said in the moments after the shooting, he wasn’t sure if he was going to live or die.
“I’m sitting there on the floor like, ‘someone bring me a towel and put pressure on it!’ Pressure helps stop bleeding,” Carter said.
Paramedics arrived quickly and rushed Carter to the hospital. Portland Police also launched an immediate investigation.
Carter said officers asked him if he wanted to press charges against his friend and roommate, but Carter said he is placing blame on the weapon.
“It’s not the owner’s fault I feel,” he said. “The gun just happened to misfire at the wrong time and I happened to be in the wrong place.”
Exactly where Carter had been standing, however, may have saved his life. The bullet missed a main artery by just 3 centimeters, he said doctors told him.
Carter says the bullet entered through his neck, ricocheted off a vertebrae, and broke two ribs before exiting out his backside. Despite being released from the hospital, he still must wear a bandage on his neck and a sling for his right arm, which doctors believe may have suffered permanent partial nerve damage, Carter said.
After the shooting, Portland Police issued a press release encouraging gun owners to handle them safely. The Bureau’s tips included encouraging owners to always treat guns as if they were loaded, keeping fingers off the trigger and pointed away from people, and to always ensure what’s in front of and behind a target.
Carter says he hopes gun owners will take extra precautions after hearing his story.
“If you’re new to guns or if you’ve owned guns your entire life, you should always practice safety,” he said. “And make sure that when you clean your firearm or use your firearm, it’s in a proper, safe and controlled environment.”
Carter’s roommate, who did not want to be identified, has not been arrested or charged following the shooting. Police say the incident is now being reviewed by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
