PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A recent surge of gun violence in Portland has continued, and this weekend alone, Portland police responded to three shootings across the city.
The three shootings happened within roughly 26 hours.
Early Saturday morning, officers were called to a shooting in the Hazelwood neighborhood that killed a man. Hours later, police responded to the area of North Oberlin Street where two victims were found with gunshot wounds. The two men were taken to a nearby hospital, but their conditions are not known at this time.
And Sunday morning, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times in southeast Portland. He was also taken to a hospital, but his condition isn’t known either.
Jayson lives nearby where the Sunday shooting happened.
“I don’t know what time it was, but I heard at least about six, maybe eight gunshots,” he said. Jayson said the noise woke him up and at first, he thought it was fireworks.
“I looked out the window and the paramedics were right here, two of them and then after that, I didn’t really see much more after that,” he said. He’s lived here for about three years and said this is a common occurrence.
“I don’t know there’s probably been, this is probably the third or fourth one around here,” he said. He said despite the violence, he’s not worried.
“I don’t get scared because I don’t interact with a lot of people or do anything other than keep to myself,” he said.
FOX 12 reached out to the Portland Police Bureau, Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office and Commissioner Hardesty for comment but did not hear back as of Sunday afternoon.
