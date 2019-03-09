CANBY, OR (KPTV) -A shop caught on fire on Saturday in Canby.
Crews said a detached shop located in the 900 block Of N Redwood Street caught on fire.
Three people were living the shop and are now displaced.
Crews said one person was treated for smoke inhalation.
They are still working to determine cause.
Officials said the same shop burned down six years ago and was rebuilt only to burn again.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
